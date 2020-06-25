Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

