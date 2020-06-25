Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,750,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,527,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,322,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,791,000 after buying an additional 132,570 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,431 shares of company stock worth $6,996,428 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

