NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 432.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of NIC worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NIC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NIC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NIC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NIC by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

EGOV stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. NIC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

