Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337,632 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

ATI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

