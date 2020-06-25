Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

