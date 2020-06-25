InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.21

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 4811087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $338,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,580 shares of company stock worth $1,547,142. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

