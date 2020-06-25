Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 310.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.