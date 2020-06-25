Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $674,000 in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $26,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $86,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,551. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. Raymond James upped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP
Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $675,000 in Omeros Co.
Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $675,000 in Omeros Co.
Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $674,000 in Phreesia
Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $674,000 in Phreesia
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 58,507 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 58,507 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Nautilus, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Nautilus, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report