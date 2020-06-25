Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 58,507 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $99.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

