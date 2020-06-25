Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.87% of Nautilus worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Nautilus by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NLS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.