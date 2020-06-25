AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,602 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AEGON were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in AEGON by 31.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in AEGON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in AEGON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 95,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in AEGON by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AEGON in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.