State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

