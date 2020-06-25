United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 314 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after acquiring an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after acquiring an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total transaction of $6,595,898.42. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total transaction of $1,612,221.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,324.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,412 shares of company stock worth $120,814,534. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.86.

REGN opened at $605.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.22 and its 200 day moving average is $468.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $646.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.