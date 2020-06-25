HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.22

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (CVE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 2211575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ)

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

