Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $485.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 482.19 ($6.14), with a volume of 75514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 410.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.33. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 million and a P/E ratio of -71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

