Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.21

Blue Star Capital PLC (LON:BLU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 14914120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and the technology sector with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

