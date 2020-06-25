All Asia Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.20

All Asia Asset Capital Ltd (LON:AAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.09 ($0.04), with a volume of 1526620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92.

All Asia Asset Capital Company Profile (LON:AAA)

All Asia Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.

