Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.95

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 127566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 target price on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and a PE ratio of -111.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

