Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.13

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.

Komet Resources Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

