21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 12.5% Higher

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $24.21, 117,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,251,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.26.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

