Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $117.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.16.

Shares of NKE opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

