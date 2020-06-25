Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

