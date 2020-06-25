Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for MacroGenics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNX. BTIG Research raised their price target on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.23.

MacroGenics stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.74. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

