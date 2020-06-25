United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 10,922 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

