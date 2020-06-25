Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.34% of Sierra Wireless worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 308,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SWIR opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $324.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

