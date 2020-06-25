Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

MOFG opened at $19.79 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

