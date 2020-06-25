Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,149 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Vericel worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 89,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 123,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $643.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

