Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 693,754 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDX stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $542.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

