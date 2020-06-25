Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 14,605 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

