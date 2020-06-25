Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348,301 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athene by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Athene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Shares of ATH opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

