Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 157,440 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,440 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of NetGear worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $25.40 on Thursday. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $747.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $519,665 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

