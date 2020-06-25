Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 29,583 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,583 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of First Defiance Financial worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

