New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 23.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,478,490.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 272,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $2,614,008.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,240,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,366,394.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMFC opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $881.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

