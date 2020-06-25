Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $724,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

