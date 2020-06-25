Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618,202 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

