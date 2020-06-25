Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,656 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $591.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,295 shares in the company, valued at $494,816.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.