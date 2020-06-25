Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 891.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,035 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

VEDL opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vedanta Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.