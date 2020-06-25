Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 19,355 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of American Software worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Software by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.