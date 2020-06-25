Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 20,763 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $17,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

