Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.61% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

WMC opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 363.39, a current ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 154.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

