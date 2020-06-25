Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of ChannelAdvisor worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.48 million, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

