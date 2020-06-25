Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insmed by 16.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSM opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

