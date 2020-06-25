UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.26% of UFP Technologies worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

