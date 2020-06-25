Two Sigma Investments LP Has $748,000 Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of Provident Bancorp worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

PVBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of PVBC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

