Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 311.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARR. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

NYSE ARR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $598.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.