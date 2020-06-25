Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,702 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Arcus Biosciences worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCUS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.