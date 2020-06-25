Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,885 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of Duluth worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.