MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MMYT opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

