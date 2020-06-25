Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.87. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 221,029 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,813 shares in the company, valued at C$197,211.04. Also, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,945.49. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,100 shares of company stock valued at $164,467.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

