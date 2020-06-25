Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.87. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 221,029 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,813 shares in the company, valued at C$197,211.04. Also, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,945.49. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,100 shares of company stock valued at $164,467.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MakeMyTrip Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
MakeMyTrip Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Mandalay Resources Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14
Mandalay Resources Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14
Gemfields Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Gemfields Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.00
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.00
Atico Mining Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Atico Mining Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29
Anglesey Mining Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55
Anglesey Mining Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report