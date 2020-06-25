Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.00

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.00 and traded as low as $33.10. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 396,972 shares.

The company has a market cap of $169.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

